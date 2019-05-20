Charlie Daniels Band celebrating 40th anniversary of 'Devil Went Down to Georgia' with St. Joseph show

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One of country music's heavy hitters is bringing his show to St. Joseph.

The Charlie Daniels Band is celebrating the 40th anniversary of "Devil Went Down to Georgia" with a show in St. Joseph on November 7, 2019.

WATCH: The Devil Went Down To Georgia - The Charlie Daniels Band (Official Video)

The band will be performing at Civic Arena. Tickets will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 24. Tickets will range from $35-$99 and are available online at Ticketmaster or by calling the Civic Arena Box Office at (816) 271-4717.

Charlie Daniels' career spans 50 years. During this time, he scored hits on the country, rock, Christian, and pop charts and has won awards from numerous Country and Gospel Music Associations. His signature song, "The Devil Went Down to Georgia" turned 40 on May 16, 2019 and brought him international acclaim.