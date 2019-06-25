Charter Committee to look at setting possible term limits for City Council members

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph City Council has commissioned a City Charter Review Committee to look over and discuss possible changes to the document.

John Spencer, co-chair of the Charter Review Committee, said the charter was adopted in 1981 and established a city manager form of government rather than a strong mayor form of government.

"Periodically [city council] finds the need to go back, just revisit and see if there are changes that can be made - things that will keep us current and progressive," Spencer said.

The last time a charter committee was formed was roughly five years ago and no changes were made, according to Spencer. However, councilman Brian Meyers, who motioned to have the committee formed, said he's hoping to see some amendments to the document this time around.

"City Charter is a living breathing document and it needs to be examined every so often," Meyers said.

He believes the committee should take a closer look at how long and when council members are voted into office.

"It's important to get new perspective in every so often, and term limits are really the best way to do that," Meyers said.

The discussion of term limits has been limited to the committee members, and there has been no talk of the topic within the actual city council.

Meyers said he would like to see a two or three-year term limit for council members, which would amount to eight to 12 years in office. He would also like to see staggered elections to limit the number of new members joining the council each election cycle.

However, not everyone agrees with Meyers' stance on the issue. Donna Jean Boyer, former councilwoman, served in officer for 20 years. She said city leaders get attached to projects they're working on and want to see them through.

"I was fortunate enough to see the trail system expand over the years. I was fortunate enough to see downtown become revitalized," Boyer said.

She also believes that if term limits are created, council members who reach their last year in office may not be as motivated for the job as those who can run for re-election.

"If we have term limits, the person who's in his or her's last term doesn't feel quite the responsibility, but knowing that if you run again you're going to have the voters watching to see what you're doing," Boyer said.

Meyers, on the other hand, said he feels term limits and staggered elections could potentially get more community members involved in government.

"It means that there would be an extra election every two years, and every time you have an election it gives the people in the community an opportunity to get more involved," Meyers said.

In the end, any potential changes to the City Charter would have to be put into the hands of the voters.

"It is the citizens of St. Joseph that are going to have the final say if we do change anything in the charter at all," Meyers said.