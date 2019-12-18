Check your tickets! Shop St. Joseph winning numbers announced

Clear
The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 4:36 PM
Updated: Dec 18, 2019 4:38 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!

The winning numbers are: 1-1-6-9-1-7-0

The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket.

DON'T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!

Another number will be drawn at 5 p.m. Thursday if no one claims the prize. The chamber will also draw winning numbers for second-chance prizes.

This is the 13th year for the program.

A record number of tickets were handed out this year. 132 stores participated in this year's program handing out roughly two million tickets.

We had lots of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri which allow our temperatures to warm up into the low to mid 30's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
