(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!
The winning numbers are: 1-1-6-9-1-7-0
The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.
The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket.
DON'T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!
Another number will be drawn at 5 p.m. Thursday if no one claims the prize. The chamber will also draw winning numbers for second-chance prizes.
This is the 13th year for the program.
A record number of tickets were handed out this year. 132 stores participated in this year's program handing out roughly two million tickets.
Related Content
- Check your tickets! Shop St. Joseph winning numbers announced
- Winning Numbers for "Shop St. Joseph" Drawn
- Shop St. Joseph second chance prize numbers announced
- Shop St. Joe Second Chance Prize Numbers Announced
- Local mom wins Shop St. Joseph grand prize
- Final Days for Shop St. Joseph
- UPDATE: Shop St. Joseph grand prize claimed
- Shop St. Joseph kicks off Wednesday
- Finalists Announced for Next St. Joseph Superintendent
- St. Joseph School District Announces New Superintendent