Check your tickets! Winning Shop St. Joe numbers announced

Posted: Dec 16, 2020 4:35 PM
Updated: Dec 16, 2020 4:56 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Check your tickets, the winning numbers for Shop St. Joseph have been drawn!

The winning numbers are: 1-2-6-2-7-6-7

The winner has 24 hours to claim the grand prize of $10,000.

The winner must call the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce at (816) 232-4461 during business hours or (816) 261-3610 after business hours to arrange a time to verify the ticket.

DON'T THROW AWAY YOUR TICKETS!

Another number will be drawn at 5 p.m. Thursday if no one claims the prize. The chamber will also draw winning numbers for second-chance prizes.

This is the 14th year for the program.

117 stores participated in this year's program handing out roughly two million tickets.

