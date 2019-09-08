Clear

Chiefs fans pack local bars for season opener

Chiefs nation came out to watch the first game for the 2019-20 season.

Posted: Sep 8, 2019 8:37 PM
Updated: Sep 8, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many Kansas City Chiefs fans packed local bars for the season opener Sunday.  

While big crowds are something staff said they see every year for the chief's first game, this year they said there's a renewed energy.

Coming off of record turnout at chief's training camp just weeks ago staff say the support for the team here in st. Joseph is stronger than ever.

"Chief's Training Camp was wonderful, it helped us out a lot," Mark McKnight, HiHo Bar & Grill said, "Today, of course, it's all the local Chiefs fans because St. Joe is red."

Staff said they were excited to see how far the team will go this year, the Chiefs won their first game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.  

