(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Chick-Fil-A and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph teamed up Saturday to help donate to flood relief efforts.
"We just believe that we're making a difference, not just by selling chicken, but by also being able to impact the community," Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru Coordinator Markus Stone said.
On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 50 percent of sales were donated to relief efforts.
Related Content
- Chick-Fil-A, United Way team up for flood relief efforts
- St. Joseph Mustangs at Chick-fil-A
- Police chase cow near Chick-Fil-A
- Chick-fil-A Trailer Full of Gifts for Seniors
- 8 Chick-fil-A employees awarded $2500 scholarships
- New Red Cross damage assessment app expedites relief efforts
- American Red Cross preparing for next steps in flood relief
- Farmer Disaster Relief Informational Meeting
- Local disaster relief team making sure people can get back on their feet
- New Procedure Looks to Bring Fast Relief
Scroll for more content...