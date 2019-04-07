Clear

Chick-Fil-A, United Way team up for flood relief efforts

Chick-Fil-A and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph teamed up Saturday to help donate to flood relief efforts.

Posted: Apr. 7, 2019 11:47 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Chick-Fil-A and the United Way of Greater St. Joseph teamed up Saturday to help donate to flood relief efforts.

"We just believe that we're making a difference, not just by selling chicken, but by also being able to impact the community," Chick-Fil-A Drive-Thru Coordinator Markus Stone said. 

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 50 percent of sales were donated to relief efforts. 

