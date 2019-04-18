Chick-Fil-A helps out the communities affected by March's historic flood

(ST. JOSPEH, Mo.)- One St. Joseph restaurant opened up their hearts to help those affected by the recent floods.

Back on April 6, Chick-Fil-A hosted a fundraiser to support the United Way of Greater St. Joseph's Flood Relief Fund.

They elected to donate 50-percent of all their food sales that day.

On Thursday, Chick-Fil-A presented United Way with a check for over $7,900.

For everyone involved, it was a rewarding team effort to help so many families get back on their feet.

"We just want to send a huge thank you to the community of St. Joseph and anyone who was traveling through on that day who came to visit us, get a great meal and make a huge effort and huge impact on those impacted by the flood," said St. Joseph Chick-Fil-A Owner Ruthie Seitz.

"It might be for someone we're helping with gas costs because they are driving hundreds of extra miles in a week because their regular routes to work and school have been disruptive and will be for several months or help somebody put a deposit down on an apartment because they are not going to be able to get back into their homes," said United Way of Greater St. Joseph President Kylee Strough.

If you were affected by the recent floods and you need assistance, the United Way is still here with many resources available.

You can call (816) 364-2381 for more information.