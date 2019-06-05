Chick-Fil-A raises money for St. Joseph girl fighting rare brain tumor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- A St. Joseph fast food restaurant is stepping in to help a young girl and her family in their time of need.

We've recently told you the story of Whitney Wells and her fight against a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G.

Wells and her family are currently at St. Jude Children's Hospital seeking treatment in Memphis, Tennessee. To help them out with the finances, Chick-Fil-A is holding a Cookies for a Cause fundraiser this week.

$1 from every cookie sale will be donated and go directly to the Wells family.

"It's not just the single count cookies. It can also be the six count cookies and cookie trays. You can come in and get some for your family, co-workers and friends," said St. Joseph Chick-Fil-A Marketing Director Claire Keegan. "We're just really excited to help out the Wells family. It's been really cool to see the community just come together and rally behind this sweet little girl."

The cookie fundraiser will run through Saturday.

The Facebook group Fight for Whitney has already raised over $36,000 in community donations.