(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) More businesses and organizations are chipping in to help southside flooding victims.

InsterServ and United Way are partnering with Chick-fil-A to help raise funds for those affected by the high waters.

Today at Chick-fil-a, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 50 percent of all their sales proceeds will go toward the southside neighborhood help fund.