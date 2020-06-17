Chief Connally calls St. Joseph Police Department progressive in policing practices

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Calls for police reform and de-escalation training sweep the nation as police brutality becomes a focal point in the Black Lives Matter Movement.

On the heels of President Trump signing an executive order on police reform, the St. Joseph Police Department said many policy changes protestors are urging for are already implemented in St. Joseph and have been for years.

“We have it in our policy where if you see another police officer use excessive force or break the law, you are required to intervene. You’re required if you have a suspect where you’ve used force and they’ve been injured, you’re required to render first aid so those are things we’ve had in place for a long time,”said St. Joseph Chief of Police, Chris Connally.

President Trump's executive order calls for police departments to adopt bans on chokeholds, a tactic Chief Connally said is not a policing standard.

“Banning chokeholds, I’ve never known of agencies and I’m not familiar with all agencies, but I didn’t know there were agencies that allowed chokeholds,” said Chief Connally.

As for body cams, Chief Connally said St. Joseph police officers have been using them for over a decade,“Doing use of force or recording when you pull a weapon, that’s something we’ve been doing here for over 14 and a half years."

He also added that, “I’ve heard comments about some large departments implementing an early warning system, another thing accredited agencies do,” said Chief Connally.

The police chief said it's every officer's duty to use de-escalating tactics before using lethal force.

“Anytime you have the opportunity to de-escalate, you have to de-escalate. That’s something you have to do,” said Chief Connally.

As a state accredited agency, the St. Joseph Police Department is required to regularly review critical policies and standards.

“It’s not a check off the box and move on. It’s bring in different perspectives and keep building those skills, reinforcing those skills,” said Chief Connally.

But that's not to say the St. Joseph Police Department aren't evolving their policies.

Police Chief said they continue to review and change their standards and best practices.

“We’re developing updates to those trainings to reinforce those same concepts in different ways,” said Chief Connally.

The St. Joseph Police Department not only puts their officers through de-escalation training, they also train residents.

St. Joseph residents can take part in the Crisis Intervention Team training.