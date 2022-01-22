Chiefs, Bills neighbors prank each other before big game

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The big Chiefs game is just around the corner against the Buffalo Bills.

On Sunday, January 23, the Buffalo Bills come to Kansas City to face the Chiefs in an AFC Divisional round game. Chiefs fans are looking for revenge as the team lost to the Bills in October. As for Bills fans, it's revenge on the AFC Championship game in 2021 when the Chiefs beat the Bills and returned to the Super Bowl.

But what happens when a die hard Bills Mafia fan moves across the country from Rochester, NY to Savannah, Mo. and happens to live right across the street from the former Chiefs Fan of the Year?

In the spring of 2021, Roger and Donna McCush discovered Buffalo Bills flags in the yard across the street. To give a warm a welcome to their new neighbor, Roger decided to leave them a gift.

“Preseason and the sign showed up in my front yard," said Kim Spry, the Buffalo Bills fan.

“He went over and stuck a sign in her yard without her knowing it," said Donna McCush. "And then it was strange because the next day or two days after that, we walked out and there’s a Buffalo Bills sign in our yard.”

Spry said it made her laugh, so she decided to gift them back with a Bills sign in the yard. And two months later, the neighbors started to play a fun neighborly game.

"I backed out of the driveway and was leaving and the garage door came down and I go, “Bills!? Buffalo Bills?! Oh, it’s my neighbor,'" said Donna. Spry replied with, “That was the same thing. I backed out of the garage and I saw the Chiefs flag on my garage and I was like, ‘Roger!’”

Flags, magnets and signs are all in the mix of team items to swap from yard to yard.

Spry got the last laugh during the regular season when the Bills defeated the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in October. All three went to the game, but Spry and the Bills came out victorious.

After the Wildcard weekend of games, both teams won their games and are now slated to rematch in Kansas City for the Divisional round on Sunday.

“It’s going to be the Super Bowl," said Spry. “I’m a little nervous, but we have faith in the Chiefs. We’ll just have to take a flag over there when we win and put it in her yard," Donna added.

In the end, the neighbors are enjoying a fun rivalry across the street. It's all fun and games they both added.

As for Sunday, they will be cheering loud for their team, but once the game is over, they will be back to being friends.