Chiefs' Chris Jones visits St. Joseph, debuts new alkaline water

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones made a visit to St. Joseph Friday afternoon to debut his new alkaline water at Mosaic Life Care.

"I hope they actually enjoy the water and actually taste the root beer, even if they don't sodas," Jones said.

The new water is supposed to restore PH balance, reduce acidity levels, and also serves as an antioxidant.

Jones arrived at Mosaic Friday afternoon with several workers lined up waiting to meet him.

"A lot of people here to support," Jones said. "I didn't know that these many people were going to come out."