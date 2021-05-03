Chiefs 'Fan of the Year' announces draft pick at the 2021 NFL Draft

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) Roger McCush and his wife Donna made an unforgettable trip to Cleveland, Ohio for the 2021 NFL Draft.

The first-ever Chiefs "Fan of the Year", thought his time of representing Chiefs Kingdom was over with, until he got the call.

"Dalton Blackwell with the Chiefs called about a month ago," said Roger McCush. "He wanted to know what we were doing the first week in May and if we'd like to go to the NFL Draft. Of course we said 'yes.' Well, I said 'yes', then I had to call the wife and make sure it was okay."

Last fall, the Savannah, Missouri native was selected as the first-ever Chiefs "Fan of the Year." Roger was one of 32 individuals that got to represent their team throughout the season and receive prime fan experience from the NFL.

While Roger was selected to be the first ever fan to represent Chiefs Kingdom in the NFL's new fan experience, Roger had the opportunity to make the announcement for the Chiefs 181st draft pick Cornell Powell, a widereceiver from Clemson.

"When we got the card before they told me I'd be going out on stage, I had an easy name. It was easy to pronounce which was a relief. Walking out on stage was pretty nice, seeing everybody, waving out there," said McCush. "But it was fun to announce the 181st pick for the Chiefs and welcoming him to the kingdom."

Roger's wife Donna was able to attend as well, and has been by Roger every step of the way during his time as the "Fan of the Year."

"Oh it was so exciting," said Donna. "I was recording it and everything and I had to be quiet and still so I wouldn't shake the camera yelling. But it was really fun. It was just so exciting to see him up there. I was so happy for him."

Besides the draft selection, Roger and had the opportunity to meet NFL's commissioner Roger Goodell. The couple also enjoyed other activities throughout the weekend along with meeting the other 31 fans of the year.

"It was like we all became one fan. I mean, not just because you were from Denver or where everybody was," said Donna McCush. "Whoever walked out on stage, we were yelling and clapping for them."

Roger is a cancer survivor, and will be retiring this spring as a P.E. teacher at Helen M. Davis.