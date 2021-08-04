Chiefs 'Fan of the Year' enjoys Training Camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs Training Camp is in full swing and one familiar face is enjoying his time at camp upon its' return to Missouri Western.

2020 Chiefs 'Fan of the Year' Roger McCush has spent many days out Chiefs Training Camp. He and his wife Donna lived in the Chiefs limelight all season long, but one thing the Savannah couple miss out on was Training Camp last year.

"It's good to be back and seeing some live action," said Roger McCush.

Roger received special recognition throughout the season from the Chiefs organization and NFL, including announcing a selection for the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland.

While his time as fan of the year has come to an end, he and his wife Donna are still soaking in every moment of Chiefs football.

"A shop in Savannah--I had him make us some shirts. They are pretty cool," said Roger. "I've had some comments of different fans inside the stadium that's read them."

Roger even had one made for his wife Donna that says 'Wife of the Year.' "He had it made for me and I thought that was really cool," said Donna. "So that way I can walk around and be with the fan of the year."

In 2019, Roger was diagnosed with cancer, causing him to cancel his season tickets and start an unexpected new chapter of his life. After over a year of fighting and overcoming cancer, he can now be found at the 30 yard-line of training camp almost every morning.

"This is my fifth. And my grandson, this is his third time," said Roger. This is Donna's first camp of the year.

Cancer free, the Savannah couple is ready to return to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and cheer on their favorite team just like old times.

"I'm looking forward to getting back into the stadium too," McCush added. "As of right now, we're going to all of the home games."

Applications are are officially open for this year's 'Fan of the Year'. Nominations can be made thorough the NFL's Fan of the Year website until September 20.