Chiefs "Fan of the Year" reflects on experience

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) For the first time ever, the National Football League created a new way to honor and recognize fans, by launching the "NFL Fan of the Year". All 32 teams are represented by one fan each, with the final three nominees getting the opportunity to go to Super Bowl LV.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Roger McCush of Savannah, Mo. Roger is a cancer survivor and PE teacher at Helen M. Davis for the disabled.

KQ2 previewed Roger earlier in the season after he was selected to represent the Chiefs and followed his story in hopes he would make it to the final round. Roger was not selected to the final round to watch his team in the Super Bowl.

Despite not making the trip to Tampa Bay to watch his Kansas City team battle it out for a second Super Bowl title in back-to-back years, Roger loved getting to represent his team and be the first ever Chiefs Fan of the Year.

"Representing the Chiefs is probably my favorite," said McCush. "I'll be in the record books one way or the other as the first fan for the Chiefs!"

Roger said that being the Fan of the Year has made him very special throughout his community. He said his church, school and family have supported him throughout this entire journey and he said this experience has re-connected Roger to some of his long-time friends that he hasn't talked to in awhile.

Roger also talked about his experience. He said he had the opportunity to zoom with the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, meet with the NFL scheduling committee, and learn from the official replay crew, saying his favorite thing was to learn the behind the scenes of official replay. "It's been great listening to all of the former football players and the meetings."

McCush also received an autographed football from former NFL star Cris Carter that had Roger's named engraved and said "Fan of the Year" on it as well.

The NFL features all 32 nominees on their website and has given them many opportunities to connect with each other and talk to NFL personal.

The final three nominees represent the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans. They will be honored at Super Bowl 55 and the winner will be announced during the game. All of the nominees will have a featured fan cut-out that will sit together during the game.

Roger plans to retire from Helen M. Davis at the end of the current school year.