Chiefs' K.C. Wolf getting St. Joseph Chiefs fans excited

(St. Joseph, MO.) - A major symbol of the Kansas City Chiefs came to St. Joseph Thursday evening.
The one and only K.C. Wolf stopped by the North Belt Highway McDonald's.
K.C. spent some time with chiefs fans signing autographs and taking photos. He even took some orders and cleaned tables all while getting everyone laughing and cheering.
This was a big boost for fans as they prepare for a big weekend.
K.C. told KQ2 himself, that he's hoping for a big victory against the New England Patriots Sunday Night. A win would send the Chiefs to Atlanta for the Super Bowl.
