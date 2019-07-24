Clear

Chiefs' Kelce arrives at camp early, practices Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arrived at training camp in St. Joseph early and practiced Wednesday. Kelce underwent offseason surgery on his ankle.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce didn't have to show up for training camp in St. Joseph until Friday afternoon, but he was there Wednesday and practiced with the quarterbacks and rookies. 

"The role I had in the offseason was a player/coach," Kelce said. "It's a lot easier to be on the field and leading by example than talking about it. It doesn't matter how much credibility you have on your resume or what you've done in the past—until you go out there and really go through the motions. You show the effort. You show the excitement to be out there with the guys. It's never the same, so today was a good day to get out there."

Kelce underwent ankle surgery during the offseason and he said he feels 100 percent and ready to go.

"I didn't have any issues today," Kelce said. "There's one thing about football, there is one thing about football, there's nothing you can do to get ready for what you're about to encounter out on that field."

The Chiefs will practice again Thursday morning, but the practice is closed to the public. 

