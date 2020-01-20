Chiefs Kingdom celebrates as team heads to the Super Bowl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fans packed Adam's Bar and Grill in St. Joseph to see the Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship and secure a spot in this year's Super Bowl on Sunday.

Chiefs fans were barely able to contain their excitement.

"My heart is beating out of my chest," Tina Luke, a Chiefs fan said.

Many Chiefs fans said they’ve stuck with this team through thick and thin, though it may not have always been easy to do so.

"When they lost to the Texans and the Titans I didn’t think they were going to win," Blayze Kemper a Chiefs fan said. "Today I’m looking at the scoreboard, and it's been really good."

Some fans in the kingdom said they are old enough to remember the last time the Chiefs went all the way to the big game, now they want to share the moment with a new generation, and while that new generation may not remember the players of that last game everyone will certainly remember this year’s team and it's MVP Patrick Mahomes.

"They’re doing so good," Kelly Guess, a Chiefs fan said, " Mahomes, Kelce and all those guys."

"I’m so excited to have Mahomes on the team and see them be successful," Daeton Fitzpatrick, a young Chiefs fan said.

"Patty Mahomes, he’s the miracle!" Brian Gregory, a Chiefs fan said.

"He’s the one," Jeff Sprague a Chiefs fan said. "We’re lucky!"

Now that the team is Super Bowl-bound after winning the game, the support Chiefs fans have for their team has likely never been higher.

"We’re going to the super bowl baby," Gregory said. "Super Bowl all the way!!

"Oh my god, it was amazing!" Luke said. "I loved every minute of it and I never doubted them."

Staff at Adam's Bar and Grill said everyone there during this game had to reserve their seats in advance, and those seats are already booked for the Super Bowl.