Chiefs Kingdom gets amped up for playoff run

The Kansas City Chiefs have won fans over with their overall performance this season.

Posted: Dec 29, 2019 11:17 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs fans in St. Joseph are rejoicing as their team prepares for a playoff run this season. 

At Big Shots Pub & Pool, fans watched Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the big screen. Staff, who are also fans said their support for the team is unwavering.

"We’re ready for this," Tina Owens, the bartender said.  "We cheer the Chiefs on every week."

Chiefs fans said there’s good reason, they say this season feels different than any other, thanks to the team’s commitment to improving themselves.

"It’s just something different," Linda Moffatt, Chiefs fan said. " We’re doing good this year."

"The defense is on point the offense is on point," Owens said. 

The team's momentum has fans seeing them go all the way. 

"Quite honestly, I think we’re going to the Super Bowl," Spencer Oliver, Chiefs fan said. 

With each score fans are pumped for what’s ahead, Brittany Rodriguez, a St. Joseph native who now lives in Switzerland said she feels the excitement and the energy from the team and its fans from thousands of miles away. 

"Everybody’s really hyped up and really pumped," Rodriguez said.  "I always hear what’s happening, so I know what’s going on."

The excitement for just how well the Chiefs are doing this season extends beyond Chiefs Kingdom according to fans. 

"Everybody loves to watch the chiefs play this year," Dennis Oliver. a Chiefs fan said. "Even if you’re not a fan, they’re wonderful to watch."

Wherever the team goes next, Chiefs fans said they're sure to be along for the ride.

"I think we’re gonna do it this year," Spencer Oliver said. 

The Chiefs won their last game of the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers. 

