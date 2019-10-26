(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— 10-year-old Whitney Wells had the opportunity to meet Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Chiefs Training Camp in August. Wells gave Mahomes a bracelet that he continues to wear today.
"We noticed in the Jacksonville game," Whitney's father Scott Wells said.
Doctors diagnosed Whitney with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. back in May and her family's been traveling for treatments.
Whitney gave Mahomes a bracelet with the words "You got this!" and he continues to wear it.
"She was surprised, I think," Wells said. "Very excited."
For more information about Whitney's fight, visit the Facebook page Fight for Whitney.
Related Content
- Chiefs' Mahomes continues to wear bracelet given to him by St. Joseph girl
- Mahomes ready to start training camp in St. Joseph
- Mahomes headbands turn up Chiefs Kingdom fever
- Patrick Mahomes excited for 'Mahomes Magic Crunch'
- Authorities continue searching for missing 12-year-old St. Joseph girl
- Chiefs' K.C. Wolf getting St. Joseph Chiefs fans excited
- Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid names Patrick Mahomes Starter Sunday
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes named 2018 NFL MVP
- Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cereal hits shelves at Hy-Vee
- Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves game with knee injury