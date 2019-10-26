Chiefs' Mahomes continues to wear bracelet given to him by St. Joseph girl

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— 10-year-old Whitney Wells had the opportunity to meet Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Chiefs Training Camp in August. Wells gave Mahomes a bracelet that he continues to wear today.

"We noticed in the Jacksonville game," Whitney's father Scott Wells said.

Doctors diagnosed Whitney with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. back in May and her family's been traveling for treatments.

Whitney gave Mahomes a bracelet with the words "You got this!" and he continues to wear it.

"She was surprised, I think," Wells said. "Very excited."

For more information about Whitney's fight, visit the Facebook page Fight for Whitney.