Chiefs' Mahomes continues to wear bracelet given to him by St. Joseph girl

10-year-old Whitney Wells is battling a rare brain tumor had the opportunity to meet Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Chiefs Training Camp in August. Wells gave Mahomes a bracelet that he continues to wear today.

Posted: Oct 26, 2019 10:04 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— 10-year-old Whitney Wells had the opportunity to meet Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during Chiefs Training Camp in August. Wells gave Mahomes a bracelet that he continues to wear today.

"We noticed in the Jacksonville game," Whitney's father Scott Wells said. 

Doctors diagnosed Whitney with a rare brain tumor called D.I.P.G. back in May and her family's been traveling for treatments. 

Whitney gave Mahomes a bracelet with the words "You got this!" and he continues to wear it.

"She was surprised, I think," Wells said. "Very excited."

For more information about Whitney's fight, visit the Facebook page Fight for Whitney

