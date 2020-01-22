Clear
Chiefs' Mahomes merchandise No. 1 selling in NFL

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken over the as the No. 1 player on merchandise sales list.

Posted: Jan 22, 2020 4:10 PM

According to the NFL Players Association, Mahomes' gear has become the hottest and best selling in the league. 

Mahomes dethrones New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the No. 1 seller in the league. 

Rally House St. Joseph continues to get new Mahomes' gear, but manager Blakli Thompson said it's hard to keep his merchandise in stock.

"He's been our number since last season," Thompson said. "We kinda expected it and our buyers at our corporate location really focused on getting a lot more Mahomes stuff for us. We have Mahomes' head bands and sold through those so fast. They were hard to get back in and keep in."

The list covers a period spanning from March 1 until Nov. 30, 2019 and includes sales of items from over 75 companies licensed by the NFLPA. 

