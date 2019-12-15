Clear
Chiefs' Mahomes wearing cleats honoring St. Joseph girl with rare brain tumor

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has spent a lot of time giving back and working with children in the Kansas City and St. Joseph area. On Sunday, he wore cleats honoring some of these children including Whitney Wells, a St. Joseph girl with a rare brain tumor.

On the left shoe laces, the light blue band can be seen with Whitney's name in red on it. It's just like the bracelet Whitney gave Mahomes back during training camp in St. Joseph. 

Mahomes has been wearing the bracelet throughout the season. 

