Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cereal hits shelves at Hy-Vee

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- Kansas City Chiefs fans can now celebrate while also getting a kick start on their day.

Beginning Thursday, all Hy-Vee stores in Kansas City and the St. Joseph location released a new limited edition cereal named after Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes Magic Crunch was created in partnership with Mahomes' Charity 15 and the Mahomes Foundation.

The money raised from the sales will be donated right back to the cause. The charity helps serve underprivileged children in the Kansas City area.