Clear

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes cereal hits shelves at Hy-Vee

All Hy-Vee stores in Kansas City and the St. Joseph location released a new limited edition cereal named after Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Thursday.

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 11:38 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, MO.)- Kansas City Chiefs fans can now celebrate while also getting a kick start on their day.

Beginning Thursday, all Hy-Vee stores in Kansas City and the St. Joseph location released a new limited edition cereal named after Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes Magic Crunch was created in partnership with Mahomes' Charity 15 and the Mahomes Foundation.

The money raised from the sales will be donated right back to the cause. The charity helps serve underprivileged children in the Kansas City area.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
***A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Saturday for parts of the KQ2 Viewing Area Viewing Area through Saturday morning as we're expecting rounds of moderate to heavy rain over the next 48 hours. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will be possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events