MNF: Chiefs, Rams scores huge ratings

This week's "Monday Night Football" proved big scoring means big tv ratings for the National Football League.

The L.A. Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54 to 51.

The matchup brought in a 11.3 overnight rating for ESPN. That means 11.3 percent of households in 56 markets tuned in to watch.

It's the best overnight rating for "Monday Night Football" since 2014.

The high-scoring game was the first time in NFL history two teams scored more than 50 points each in a game.

It was also the most combined points in a game in the nearly 50-year history of "Monday Night Football."