MNF: Chiefs, Rams scores huge ratings

This week's Monday Night Football game proved big scoring means big tv ratings for the National Football League.

Posted: Nov. 20, 2018 1:49 PM

The L.A. Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54 to 51.

The L.A. Rams beat the Kansas City Chiefs 54 to 51.

The matchup brought in a 11.3 overnight rating for ESPN. That means 11.3 percent of households in 56 markets tuned in to watch.

It's the best overnight rating for "Monday Night Football" since 2014.

The high-scoring game was the first time in NFL history two teams scored more than 50 points each in a game.

It was also the most combined points in a game in the nearly 50-year history of "Monday Night Football."


