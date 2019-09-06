Clear

Chiefs Red Friday flags sold out in St. Joseph

People were in line bright and early Friday morning to get their hands one of this year's Chiefs Red Friday flags.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 12:23 PM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)  People were in line early Friday morning to get their hands one of this year's Chiefs Red Friday flags at local McDonald's in St. Joseph.

This year's flag commemorated the 60 year anniversary for the team franchise.

By 8:00 a.m. all the St. Joseph locations were sold out of the popular items. By 11:00 a.m. the flags were sold out online.

The Chiefs regular season kicks off Sunday at noon against the Jacksonville Jaguars and fans are ready.

"This is going to be a banner year. Everyone knows it. Today showed just how excited people are," said Vickie Wallace Director of Operations for St. Joseph McDonald's. "They were just excited. Everybody was in their Chiefs gear. Everyone was hollering go Chiefs as they came through the drive-thru. It was so much fun."

Even once the flags were sold out, K.C. Wolf still helped spread Chiefs Kingdom cheer by helping out at the drive-thru or mingling with fans having breakfast.

All the proceeds from Red Friday's sales will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

Friday into Saturday is looking to stay dry and mostly sunny. It won't be until late Saturday night into Sunday we'll see next chance for rain as our next storm system pushes through.
