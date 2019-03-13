Clear

Chiefs release Eric Berry

Kansas City announced the decision to part ways with the safety on Wednesday.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 3:53 PM

The Kansas City Chiefs have released safety Eric Berry.

The team made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

"On behalf of my family and the entire Chiefs organization, I want to thank Eric for his many contributions to the Chiefs over the last nine seasons," Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said. "Eric has been a tremendous leader for our football team and an inspiration to so many fans over the years, and we sincerely appreciate all that he has meant to the Chiefs. He will always be an important part of our Chiefs family and we wish him nothing but the best in the future."

Berry played in 89 games (87 starts) in nine NFL seasons with Kansas City (2010-2018). He earned five trips to the Pro Bowl in his time with the Chiefs and in 2015 was honored with the AP's Comeback Player of the Year Award, as well as being the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award after overcoming Hodgkin's Lymphoma.

"Seeing his passion and watching his love for the game has been truly remarkable. He's a special person, and we wish him the best as his career moves forward," Kansas City's Head Coach Andy Reid said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Cameron
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Fairfax
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 57°
With some standing water around from this past weekend's rain and the recent snow melt, we could see some localized flooding especially near rivers and creeks like the Missouri River. We'll keep you updated. We'll see scattered chances of rain maybe a rain/snow mix on Thursday as our system exits and a cold front passes through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events