Chiefs Training Camp bringing local businesses a large increase in business

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) With Chiefs Training camp nearing its end, so is the training camp rush.

"It was really nice to have crowds in to have people in, having people here to celebrate the same thing,” said Rally House Senior Sales Lead, Tayler Beers.

Rally House is a top destination for many fans looking for Chiefs gear, and they have seen a notable increase during this years camp. Having to restock their shelves multiple times.

"We were definitely prepared as far as getting in the orders before training camp. It would have been nice to have more because we sold a lot,” said Beers. “We have probably sold through about 50% of our Chiefs merchandise, so we’ve been constantly trying to reorder things”

Other places like La Mesa, one of the closest restaurants to the camp and Missouri Western, say that this year's camp has had massive impacts on their business.

"Over to the regular sales, it's coming in 30-40% more,” said La Mesa Owner, David Torres.

Helping businesses get back on the right side of things after missing out last year due to COVID-19 preventing camp in St. Joseph.

“Unfortunately last year for the COVID situation was something weird but now we are returning to the normality,” said Torres.

But as Wednesday wraps up, places like Rally House and La Mesa say they can't wait for next years camp and all of the fans to return to St. Joseph.

"Hopefully the next year everything can be under the normality,” said Torres.

“We’re definitely gonna miss having Training camp here, it was really nice to have the flow of traffic and see all of the fans. So we are definitely hoping for camp next year,” said Beers.