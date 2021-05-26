Clear
Chiefs add new coach Katie Sowers to staff

The Kansas City Chiefs have added a new coach to their staff in Katie Sowers who was a former San Francisco 49ers assistant coach and actually coached against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 54.

Posted: May 26, 2021 8:51 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Sowers posted on Instagram that she has accepted a position in Kansas City. Her title isn't officially known yet, but she went on to say in her post.

"Huge thanks to the Chiefs organization for believing in me and providing me another opportunity to grow my coaching experience while learning from the best in the game through the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship. Let's keep growing the game. See you this summer, Chiefs Kingdom."

Sowers worked as a camp assistant with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016 and then went to the 49ers in 2017.

Sowers this past year was on the Ottawa University flag football staff and helped lead the Braves to their first ever NAIA national championship.

She is one of a handful of women who have worked on NFL coaching staffs over the last few years, and is also the NFL's first openly gay coach.

