Chiefs beat Oakland, capture top-seed in AFC

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The AFC's path to Super Bowl 53 in Atlanta will go through Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) defeated the Oakland Raiders (4-12), 35-3, to claim the No. 1 in the AFC.

With the win Sunday, the Chiefs have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, a first-round bye, and are now back-to-back-to-back AFC West Champions.

In the victory, quarterback Patrick Mahomes became just the second quarterback in NFL history to throw 50 touchdown passes and more than 5,000 yards.

The Chiefs will host the lowest remaining seed at 3:35 p.m. Jan. 12 at Arrowhead Stadium.