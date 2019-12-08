Clear

Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16 at Foxboro claiming fourth straight AFC West title

FOXBORO, Mass. - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 23-16 on the road Sunday snapping a 21-home game winning streak for the Patriots and clinched the AFC West for the fourth straight season.

This division title is the 14th for the Chiefs in their 60-season history.

The Chiefs defense came up big holding Tom Brady to 169 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception, along with a big fourth down stop at 1:06 mark with a pass that fell incomplete from Brady to Julian Edelman.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback under 25 to win at the Patriots since 2000.

The Chiefs will still have a tough task in their next game as the take on division rival the Denver Broncos at home in Arrowhead Sunday.

Kick-off for that game is set for noon.

Temperatures start off in the 40s Monday morning with a chance for some scattered rain showers and possibly a few snowflakes. Once we get past rush hour a cold front will push though and start to drop our temperatures and increasing wind speeds. Because of this, our highs will only be in the 20s tomorrow and wind gusts out of the north will be between 15-20mph. After Monday we will gradually warm back up to highs in the 40s for the rest of the week.
