FOXBORO, Mass. - The Kansas City Chiefs beat the New England Patriots 23-16 on the road Sunday snapping a 21-home game winning streak for the Patriots and clinched the AFC West for the fourth straight season.
This division title is the 14th for the Chiefs in their 60-season history.
The Chiefs defense came up big holding Tom Brady to 169 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception, along with a big fourth down stop at 1:06 mark with a pass that fell incomplete from Brady to Julian Edelman.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the first quarterback under 25 to win at the Patriots since 2000.
The Chiefs will still have a tough task in their next game as the take on division rival the Denver Broncos at home in Arrowhead Sunday.
Kick-off for that game is set for noon.
Related Content
- Chiefs beat Patriots 23-16 at Foxboro claiming fourth straight AFC West title
- Chiefs beat Oakland, capture top-seed in AFC
- Chiefs Handle the Raiders in Key AFC West Battle
- Chiefs Rout Chargers, Own Sole Possession of the AFC West
- Bills Top Chiefs in Key AFC Showdown
- Chiefs' Butker Named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week
- Chiefs nab 1st round bye, host throughout AFC playoffs
- Chiefs top Colts, advance to the AFC Championship game
- Chiefs begin preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship game against New England
- Chiefs season ticket holders wait 40 years for AFC Championship game