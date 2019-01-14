Chiefs begin preparations for Sunday's AFC Championship game against New England

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— For the first time, Arrowhead Stadium will host an AFC Championship game Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots.

"They're (Patriots) very well-coached and they've got good players," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "This isn't their first rodeo here, so they've done this a few times and arguably if not the, one of the greatest dynasties in the history of the game."

Sunday's game will mark the Chiefs fourth conference championship appearance—the first since the 1993 season, while New England will play in its 15 conference championship game and eighth straight appearance.

The AFC Championship game is also expected to be the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead Stadium with temperatures ranging from five degrees to below zero.

Kickoff of the game is set for 5:40 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.