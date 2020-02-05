Clear

Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl championship

The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl championship with their fans.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 10:48 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl championship with their fans.

The Chiefs' Championship Parade started at 6th and Grand Avenue finishing at Union Station Wednesday afternoon. 

Tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes both made speeches during the celebration. 

There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. We will also be bringing our temperatures back up into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.
