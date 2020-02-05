Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl championship

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— The Kansas City Chiefs returned to Kansas City Wednesday to celebrate their Super Bowl championship with their fans.
The Chiefs' Championship Parade started at 6th and Grand Avenue finishing at Union Station Wednesday afternoon.
Tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes both made speeches during the celebration.
