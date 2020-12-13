Chiefs claim fifth straight AFC West title with win over Dolphins

MIAMI, Fla. - The Kansas City Chiefs held off the Miami Dolphins Sunday on the road getting the win 33-27 to advance to (12-1) and claimed their fifth straight AFC West title.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid now owns 234 regular and postseason victories (219 regular,15 postseason), the fifth-most all-time wins by an NFL head coach in league history.

The Chiefs struggled with turnovers offensively as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions and receiver Mecole Hardman lost a fumble in the third quarter.

Patrick Mahomes still put-up solid numbers going 24-34 for 393 and two touchdowns. Mahomes hit 4,000 passing yards for the season in Sundays game for the third-consecutive season. Mahomes also becomes the third player in NFL history with 4,000 or more passing yards in three of his first four seasons.

In other phases of the game, the Chiefs defense forced an interception and a safety. Mecole Hardman returned a 67-yard punt for touchdown. Tight end Travis Kelce recorded his 25th career 100-yard receiving game, the second-most in franchise history. This marks Kelce’s sixth game of the season with 100 or more receiving yards, tied for the most in franchise history. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire now has 724 rushing yards and 293 receiving yards this season, which puts him at 1,017 scrimmage yards for the for the year.

The Kansas City Chiefs play the New Orleans Saints (10-3) next Sunday on the road.