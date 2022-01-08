Chiefs defeat Broncos, finish regular season 12-5

(Denver) The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 18 Saturday night, 28-24, in Denver.

The Chiefs trailed Denver, 21-20, in the fourth quarter when defensive end Melvin Ingram forced a Melvin Gordon fumble, and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Kansas City converted the two-point conversion to go up seven, 28-21, and hung on to win, 28-24.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 270 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 54 yards rushing.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman finished with eight receptions and 103 yards.

The Chiefs have a chance at the 1-seed in the AFC but need the Texans to defeat Tennessee Sunday. If the Titans win, the Chiefs will be the 2-seed.