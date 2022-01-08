Clear
Chiefs defeat Broncos, finish regular season 12-5

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 18 Saturday night, 28-24, in Denver.

Posted: Jan 8, 2022 7:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(Denver) The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos in Week 18 Saturday night, 28-24, in Denver.

The Chiefs trailed Denver, 21-20, in the fourth quarter when defensive end Melvin Ingram forced a Melvin Gordon fumble, and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned it 86 yards for a touchdown.

Kansas City converted the two-point conversion to go up seven, 28-21, and hung on to win, 28-24.

Patrick Mahomes finished with 270 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 54 yards rushing.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman finished with eight receptions and 103 yards. 

The Chiefs have a chance at the 1-seed in the AFC but need the Texans to defeat Tennessee Sunday. If the Titans win, the Chiefs will be the 2-seed. 

Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week. Temperatures will start to warm up by the middle of next week with highs making it back into the 50s.
