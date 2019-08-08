Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones speaks to high school football players

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It is not every day that young football players get an opportunity to talk with some of their football role models, but that's what happened Wednesday at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp.

"I believe that the mind is the most powerful thing and once you change your mind and thoughts, your actions will change," Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said.

With Mosaic Life Care, Jones spoke to high school football players from across St. Joseph about the lessons football can teach.

"He said don't give up on your hopes and dreams and always believe in yourself," Lafayette sophomore Brayden Addington said. "Don't let anyone stop you from getting where you want to be."

The Chiefs have one more practice at Missouri Western before Saturday night's preseason game.