(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— It is not every day that young football players get an opportunity to talk with some of their football role models, but that's what happened Wednesday at Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp.
"I believe that the mind is the most powerful thing and once you change your mind and thoughts, your actions will change," Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones said.
With Mosaic Life Care, Jones spoke to high school football players from across St. Joseph about the lessons football can teach.
"He said don't give up on your hopes and dreams and always believe in yourself," Lafayette sophomore Brayden Addington said. "Don't let anyone stop you from getting where you want to be."
The Chiefs have one more practice at Missouri Western before Saturday night's preseason game.
Related Content
- Chiefs' defensive lineman Chris Jones speaks to high school football players
- Chiefs' Chris Jones meets with local high school students
- One sweet deal for Country Cookie & Chiefs' Chris Jones
- Central Football Players Sign
- Chiefs coach Andy Reid, players speak after training camp practice
- Chiefs Defense led by Eric Berry
- Chiefs player appreciates fans' love and support
- Police chief speaks out amidst gun violence
- Rookies speak after Chiefs training camp practice
- MWSU football player suspended indefinitely after arrest