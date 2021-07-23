Chiefs excited to be back in St. Joseph for training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs return to St. Joseph and Missouri Western for training camp for the first time since 2019.

"We’re glad to be back up here in St. Joe," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said. "We love the hospitality they give us here at Missouri Western State University. From their president on down, it’s just all class and that’s why we’ve obviously returned back here."

In February 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic started, the Chiefs and Missouri Western agreed to a multi-year extension to keep camp in town. Reid said getting away from everything is one thing he likes about camp in St. Joe.

"They’ve got tremendous facilities which give us an opportunity to get our work done," Reid said. "We’re out of the city and secluded here a bit where we can really focus on football and the challenge we have ahead."

Patrick Mahomes, along with other quarterbacks, rookies, and select veterans, arrived in town early Friday and the former league MVP said it's great to get camp started.

"It’s really cool to be somewhere where you’re fully embraced in football," Mahomes said. Every single moment, you’re either meeting, you’re working out, you’re practicing, you’re eating lunch with your teammates, it’s just all football. There’s definitely an advantage to that I think, and it gets you ready for the season of the grind that you’re going to have to go through of several months of being day-to-day football and making sure you’re prepared for that.”

The practices on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday are closed to the public and the first day of training camp is on July 28 but is only open to season ticket holders. The first practice open to the public is on Thursday, July 29, but fans must reserve their ticket on chiefskingdomrewards.com.