Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Chiefs fan killed in hit & run

A Kansas City Chiefs fan is dead after a hit-and-run following the game Sunday night.

Posted: Oct 13, 2021 11:01 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A Kansas City Chiefs fan is dead after a hit-and-run following the game Sunday night.

66-year-old Navy vet and Chiefs season ticket holder, Steve Hickle, from Wichita and his wife Laurie, were crossing the street at east 43rd and Blue Ridge Cutoff on their way to a nearby church where their car was parked when Hickle was hit.

Laurie recalled a blue truck initially hitting Hickle followed by two other cars that ran him over.

KCPD hasn't confirmed a make or model of the vehicles involved but said they're looking for only two, not three.

Hickle's stepdaughters are asking the Chiefs Kingdom for help in finding the vehicles.

"If Arrowhead is as loud as they say they are, we need Arrowhead to be loud for us to help get my mom some closure because everyone deserves that. No one deserves to die in that way,” stepdaughter Audrey Fibert said.

As Kansas City police investigate, they say they do not have descriptions of the vehicles involved.

However, they do have a side mirror and light that broke off from one of the cars.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Scattered storms will move through the area this morning as a cold front approaches the area. A few strong to possible severe storms will be possible early this morning with gusty winds as the primary threat. Conditions will start to clear out mid morning with sunshine returning this afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. A bit calmer conditions will move into the area for the end of the work week. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out Thursday night into Friday morning. Conditions look to dry out for the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories