Chiefs fan killed in hit & run

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A Kansas City Chiefs fan is dead after a hit-and-run following the game Sunday night.

66-year-old Navy vet and Chiefs season ticket holder, Steve Hickle, from Wichita and his wife Laurie, were crossing the street at east 43rd and Blue Ridge Cutoff on their way to a nearby church where their car was parked when Hickle was hit.

Laurie recalled a blue truck initially hitting Hickle followed by two other cars that ran him over.

KCPD hasn't confirmed a make or model of the vehicles involved but said they're looking for only two, not three.

Hickle's stepdaughters are asking the Chiefs Kingdom for help in finding the vehicles.

"If Arrowhead is as loud as they say they are, we need Arrowhead to be loud for us to help get my mom some closure because everyone deserves that. No one deserves to die in that way,” stepdaughter Audrey Fibert said.

As Kansas City police investigate, they say they do not have descriptions of the vehicles involved.

However, they do have a side mirror and light that broke off from one of the cars.