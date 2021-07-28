Chiefs fans return to St. Joseph for training camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday, fans returned to Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph for the first time since 2019.

A buzz filled Missouri Western State University as Chiefs fans swarmed campus. Season ticket holders received first dibs on watching the first public practice.

“When everything happened last year with us not being able to go to too many games, we’re so excited about this year,” said Josh, Chiefs Training Camp attendee.

Training camp is different this year as COVID-19 still presents a challenge.

To protect the players and staff, fan and player interaction is eliminated and fans must have reserved a ticket to attend camp.

Many attending the first day of camp were fans from out-of-town. Some fans said they were aware of Buchanan County's low COVID-19 vaccination rate, but said nothing was going to keep them from seeing their favorite team.

“We’re from an area with a low vaccination rate. We’re all vaccinated, so hopefully we can spread out a little bit, but we are so excited to see the Chiefs,” said Josh, Chiefs fan coming from Nixa, Missouri.

A red sea of Chiefs superfans waited in the hot, humid air to enter the practice field, but not one complaint came from the fans despite the triple digit temperatures.

Chiefs spirits ran high on the first day of camp.

"Go Chiefs!"

The level of excitement Chiefs Kingdom had to get the season started even brought out a superfan. ‘KC Vette’ or Marty Bean is a 20 year season ticket holder. He arrived on the first day of training in style by driving in with his Chiefs themed sports car.

The 2005 flaming red corvette is decked out engine to license plate in Chiefs.

Bean's 'KC Vette' is full of famous Chiefs signatures like Mark Donovan and Lynn Dawson, but he's still chasing down one final detail.

“I gotta get Patrick," said Marty Bean, 20 year season Chiefs ticket holder.

Chiefs Training Camp kicked off the best way possible with a sea of happy fans ready to see their team take the field again.

Thursday, all ticketed fans will be allowed into camp.