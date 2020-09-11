Different tailgate experience for Chiefs fans in midst of COVID-19

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs fans had a different tailgate experience yesterday for the season opener.

There's not only new safety procedures inside Arrowhead stadium, but in the tailgate lot too.

Parking was for ticketed fans only, cars were parked in every other spot and fans entered a specific stadium gate based on the location of their seat. All of these safety measures to minimize contact between fans.

Chiefs fans at the tailgate Friday said they're impressed with the Chiefs Organization putting the fans' safety first.

“It’s amazing how they’re pulling it off. I’ve never seen so many cones in my life. The level of detail they’ve gotten for our safety, it’s nice to see they care about us like that and try to get some football going,” said Jon Stoner, Kansas City Chiefs fan.

Arrowhead stadium is one of only five NFL stadiums allowing fans inside to watch the game, but the Chiefs are limiting the 73,000+ seat capacity to approximately 17,000.

One of those lucky 17,000 said, “I really feel fortunate to be here. There’s three stadiums where people get to go to games, there’s probably 50,000 people that are gonna be able to go to a home game, season opener. I feel really, really lucky and I’m excited. I’m excited,” said Dan Joy, Kansas City Chiefs fan.

While football looks and feels different this year, longtime Chiefs fans said the COVID-19 pandemic won't stop them from cheering on their team.

“I’ve been here for 17 seasons and I hadn’t missed a single home game, so I wasn’t gonna miss this one,” said Joy.

Masks are required inside Arrowhead stadium except when eating or drinking. The Chiefs Organization is recommending masks in the tailgate lot.