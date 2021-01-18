Clear
Chiefs fans' excitement persists despite post pandemic postseason

A limited number of fans cheered the Kansas City Chiefs to victory in their first postseason game at Arrowhead since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted: Jan 18, 2021 11:50 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Once again, a postseason run for the Kansas City Chiefs came to Arrowhead Stadium Sunday, as the team took on the Cleveland Browns for the AFC Divisional playoff game.

While so much has changed between this year and last, the excitement and enthusiasm in the Chiefs Kingdom remained. 

"We’re excited that we’re able to actually come," Kimberly Bellof, a Chiefs fan said. 

After last year’s Super Bowl victory, Chiefs fans said their expectations for yet another great season were high, but with the team’s follow through on those expectations also comes the things nobody expected this time around.

Covid-19 has impacted the way the kingdom celebrates their team, but for the die hard fans that still wanted to cheer them on in person, it would take more than a pandemic to keep them on the sidelines.

"Although it’s not an ideal situation with Covid, we’re still so excited to be here," Bellof said. 

"I think the chiefs have done a really nice job of managing what everyone’s expectations are and still allowing us to come out and have a good time."Tyler Thomas, a Chiefs fan said. 

"We’re gonna be as loud and as proud as we always are," Bellof said. 

Fans said this year's postseason run could prove to be more memorable than last year's because it creates a bright spot in the midst of a tough time.

"It gives us a break from that other stuff that’s going on." Jess Lyon, a Chiefs fan said. "I'm just really proud of the Chiefs for doing that."

Stadium capacity was limited at the game, the Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills next Sunday at Arrowhead for the AFC Championship game. 

