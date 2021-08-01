Clear
Chiefs fans explore St. Joe in their downtime

KC Chiefs fans from across the state are coming to St. Joseph for Chiefs' camp and staying in town to see what the city has to offer.

Posted: Aug 1, 2021 10:45 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A break from the recent heat provided great weather for Kansas City Chiefs fans to explore St. Joseph after Chiefs' Training Camp Saturday.

"The weather turned out nice, the heat's gone, the rain's gone away, everything's been wonderful." Kathleen Berberich, Chief's fan said. 

Berberich took time out of her Saturday to go on a small shopping spree downtown, she and her husband are both from St. Louis and are in town for Chiefs' Training Camp.

"We did camp yesterday, today and we're doing Monday.

In their downtime, both are checking out what the city has to offer.

Husband David Berberich said he's most impressed with the accessibility of the city. 

"Getting around downtown is very easy," He said.  "I like the grid layout downtown it's easy to not get lost."

The Berberiches were not the only fans in search of unexpected treasures.

Kristina Swinford from Maryville also checked out the city Saturday afternoon, 

"Looking for some new furniture, some re-home decorating stuff." She said. 

Swinford called Chiefs' Training Camp a great draw.

"[I] took my boy and we actually got to meet a few of the players and grab some autographs," Swinford said. 

While Training Camp helps bring people to St. Joe, Chiefs fans said the city is making them stick around.

"St. Joe's just got that atmosphere, friendly atmosphere," Swinford said.  "I see why they have training camp here."

Chiefs camp will continue Monday at Missouri Western State University. 

A cold front moved through last night, giving us thunderstorms but left us with a significant cool down from the heat we've had the past couple of weeks. Today we saw a few light showers and temperatures in the low 80s for our high. Tonight should be cool as well with lows in the lower 60s and calm winds. Dry and sunny conditions continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
