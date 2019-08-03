Chiefs fans give back to community during Second Harvest Donation Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Chiefs fans at training camp were able to donate money to Second Harvest Community Food Bank on Saturday.

The non-profit organization based out of St. Joseph teamed up with Mosaic Life Care and the Chiefs organization to put on a donation day at Family Fun Day during training camp.

People were able to donate $5 and receive two pairs of Chiefs Training Camp sunglasses. Blake Haynes, the communications coordinator with Second Harvest, says that $5 can provide up to 15 meals for people in the community.

Haynes said working with Mosaic and the Chiefs made this all possible.

"They've just been amazing to work with," he said. "Just the support they are showing not only for our organization but for just the community as a whole. It's just awesome."

Haynes said there are nearly 47,000 food insecure people in the 19 counties that Second Harvest serves.

