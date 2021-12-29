Chiefs fans pack the bars for Steelers game

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) While everyone is in high spirits after Christmas, Kansas City Chiefs fans were especially cheerful.

"Go Chiefs!"

"I think they're playing great they've been doing good all day long," fan Josh Gentry said.

After the recent announcement that wide receiver Tyreek Hill would be able to play after recovering from Covid-19--and that tight end Travis Kelce didn't clear protocols yet--fans were excited to catch the game at local bars and restaurants in St. Joe.

"I think covid has really struck the NFL hard but I think the Chiefs are tough and we're gonna have a good game," fan Kherrie-Dean Hummer said.

Hi-Ho Bar and Grill was busy with fans throughout the game eager to see the team win.

"We're looking great it's 14-0 and yes it stinks not to have Kelce but we're doing alright," fan Mary Baackgarbey said.

Big Shots and Ground Round Grill and Bar also had their fair share of fans with eyes glued to the game, prepared for their team to finish with a win.

"You can't beat that defense holding them. Oh no oh no they're stepping up. Unbelievable today go Chiefs," a group of fans said.

"Of course I want the chiefs to win it's unfortunate that Kelce is out today. However, I believe that we have multiple talented players and I believe that we're going to win the game. Go Chiefs!" fan Stacy Downey said.

Aside from the fact that a starter was out for the game, it was a big deal for the Chiefs because they could have a chance to go back to the super bowl for the third year in a row. The team is the number one seed and they needed to win to keep that rank.

However some fans didn't seem too worried and expected the team to pull off a win.

"I think that Travis would want us to continue without him. We're up 14-0 feeling good. We're gonna win the season out, we'll see ya in the super bowl," fan Jacob Hill said.