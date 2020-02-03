Clear

Chiefs fans rush to buy Super Bowl gear

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 12:29 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kansas City Chiefs fans wasted no time in showing off their pride after the teams 31-20 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Dozens of fans lined up early Monday morning at Rally House and Dick's Sporting Goods to get their hands on Super Bowl championship gear.

Fans crowded both stores late Sunday night looking for shirts, hats and other memorabilia. Most of that merchandise sold out within minutes.

By 7:00 a.m. Monday, shelves were restocked and ready to go, and fans who didn't get their hands on gear after the game waited around this morning to make sure they were one of the lucky ones.

"Like most of the people out here, we didn't get much sleep last night," said Chiefs fan Ed Bryson.

Rally House said a new shipment of Super Bowl gear will arrive on Tuesday.

