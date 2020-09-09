Chiefs fans swarm to buy Red Friday Championship flags

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Wednesday is Red Friday in the Chiefs' Kingdom as fans prepare for the 2020 Superbowl Champions to kick off the NFL season Thursday night.

For the 29th Red Friday, fans have the opportunity to buy the special edition Red Friday Flag which features a championship design. The flags cost $5 and all the proceeds will go towards the Ronald McDonald House Charities in Kansas City.

Cheifs fans started lining up at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning at local McDonalds restaurants in St. Joseph to get their hands on one Red Friday Flag, but fans ended up buying in bulk.

“I think we’ve sold a group of 30,” said Chris Habiger, local McDonalds owner and operator.

Habiger said McDonalds has ordered three times the amount of flags this year as years past, thinking more fans are going to want the championship design this year.

"It's just been amazing. It's been amazing since we've got here. We've had people driving through Chillicothe to buy flags and from Kansas City to buy flags," said Vicki Wallace, Director of Operations for local McDonalds.

The game plan is to raise $1 million for the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Red Friday Flag sales have always gone towards the charity, but McDonalds officials said the fundraiser is even more important this year as the COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on the charity.

“There’s a period of time where they couldn’t have people in the house, so they were paying for those families to stay in hotel rooms. The financial burden on the house was significant. This is a game changer for them and we hope to sell out really quickly,” said Habiger.

There should be no problem raising the $1 million as Chiefs fans sold out the Red Friday flags well before the afternoon.