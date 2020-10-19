Chiefs get bounce back win against Bills on the Road

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Kansas City Chiefs were on the road for a late Monday afternoon contest with the Buffalo Bills getting a bounce back win 26-17 and are now (5-1) on the season.

The Chiefs rushed for a season high 245 yards on the ground and rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had a career day finishing the game with 26 carries for 161 yards. "Everybody knows when it comes to football it starts up front. The O-Line did their job, they made things move, they made everything easier for me." Clyde Edwards-Helaire Chiefs running back said.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a solid game going 21-26 and throwing for 225 yards and two touchdowns with also setting a franchise record of 16 straight games of throwing a touchdown. "Clyde was running well, the O-line was blocking well and I mean I just want to win. I don’t care how that’s done pass, run, defense whatever that is, we found a way to do that.”

Despite the weather conditions Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was happy with the team’s performance and glad to get a win. "I thought the guys came in here against a heck of a Buffalo team, weather conditions were a bit ugly and they just beard down.” Reid said.

The Chiefs are 3-0 on Monday night this season and will face divisional rival the Denver Broncos Sunday on the road.