Chiefs handle Broncos on the road scoring TD's on special teams and defense

DENVER, Colo. - The Kansas City Chiefs on the road again Sunday afternoon playing division rival the Denver Broncos and the Chiefs had success in every phase of the game offense, defense and special teams.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had more of a pedestrian day going 15-23 for 200 yards and one touchdown keeping his streak of 17 consecutive games of throwing a touchdown alive, but Mahomes was happier to come away with a win.

"It’s definitely nice for me. It’s nice that we’re able to go out there and win in several different ways and I think that we kind of found our footing on that at the end of last year and it has kind of continued into this year. When we kind of feel the temperature of the game offense, defense, and special teams." Patrick Mahomes said. "Obviously, we want to score on every drive but when it’s not there and the defense is playing like they did today then just don’t make anything worse and punt and let the special teams work and then let the defense go out there and make plays.” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs had two touchdowns that came off of defense and special teams. One touchdown was from a pick six that safety Dan Sorenson stepped in front of and scored in the second quarter. Then receiver Byron Pringle took a kickoff return 102 yards that broke the game open for the Chiefs creating more separation. "Once I saw the hole open up I just ran through it with power, and I knew I had two dudes backside that I had to make miss, and once I made them miss, I just ran to the touchdown I wasn’t looking back.” Chiefs receiver Byron Pringle said.

With the win head coach Andy Reid now has 213 regular season wins for his career. His 213 regular season wins are the sixth-most all-time by an NFL head coach. "All in all, a good football game. I was impressed with all three phases and the job that we did there. All three phases contributed. They overcame some things offensively and defensively. It was great to see 17 points off of turnovers, which I felt were big." Andy Reid said.

The Kansas City Chiefs remain number on in the AFC West and will return home for back to back home games hosting the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.