Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says 90% players vaccinated, 100% of staff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Kansas City Chiefs are one of 6 teams in the NFL that have at least 90% of their players vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Friday afternoon, head coach Andy Reid said 90% of players are vaccinated and 100% of the coaching staff has been vaccinated.

"I think it’s just guys talking to each other," Reid said. "I think it’s trusting your medical staff, which ends up being important in this. Not everybody understands and has been educated on this, or listened I guess. Maybe they have been educated but they’re not listening as close. Then, you’ve got to make a decision. We’ve all had to do this. So, you’ve got to make a decision on how you want to go forward and the league’s got their policy if you don’t have it, and they’ve got policy if you have had it. Obviously, if you’ve had it, it’s a little bit easier road. I mean, the other one’s very similar to last year if you haven’t had it, and that wasn’t the easiest thing to get through I think for everybody.”

As for the other 10% of players that have not been vaccinated, Reid said he doesn't talk to them about getting the shot.

"I don’t really have anything to say one way or the other with the 10 percent," Reid said. "They know the guys who’ve been vaccinated and haven’t been vaccinated. They know all of the coaches have been. I’m hoping that they all stay safe. That’s what I hope, and that they don’t get the virus. That’s most important in my eyes, however, it’s done, let’s keep people safe. That’s where I’m at.”

The NFL added additional vaccination incentives for players threatening forfeits and the loss of that game's pay check if an outbreak among unvaccinated players causes a disruption in the regular-season schedule.