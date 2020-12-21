Clear
Chiefs hold off Saints in road victory to maintain top seed in the AFC

The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their toughest battles of the season playing the New Orleans Saints Sunday getting a big road win 32-29.

Posted: Dec 21, 2020 2:49 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

NEW ORLEANS, - The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their toughest battles of the season playing the New Orleans Saints Sunday getting a big road win 32-29.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 254 yards and three touchdowns, and the Chiefs extended their winning streak to nine games with the victory over the Saints.

With the win the Chiefs remain the top seed in the AFC, and will have a first round bye for the playoffs.

The Chiefs for their next two games will be at home hosting the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers.

A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
