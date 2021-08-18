Clear
Chiefs honor military members at last day of training camp

It's Military Appreciation Day at Chiefs Training Camp. Members of the Armed Forces were recognized throughout the morning during the last day of camp at Missouri Western.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 5:18 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Dozens of Armed Forces members arrived at Missouri Western for the last day of Chiefs Training Camp. 

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their seventh Military Appreciation Day, honoring those who have served and are currently serving.

"It was really fun. It was super cool seeing all the players up close and seeing how they get ready for a game and stuff like that," said Army Specialist Kenneth Divine.

Those attending had the opportunity to hangout in the VIP tent and meet former Chiefs players. 

"It was nice. We got to go in. They gave us some good food. We got some drinks. We got to go down and watch everybody warmup and play all day," said Tech Sergeant Joshua Rockhold, who is as member of the Air National Guard at Rosecrans in St. Joseph. 

Chiefs Ambassador Shawn Barber and GEHA staff member Robin Dardin honored a member of each branch with a 'Salute to Service' game day ball. 

"It's a great honor," said Army Drill Sergeant Rylee Hartley. "I'm actually from Kansas so I'm a big Chiefs fan so I'm excited to be here and that I was selected." Corporal Santiago Bauswell of the Marine Corps added, "It was exciting. You know I got to meet a couple of the retired players and they had a Super Bowl ring that they let us put on and take pictures with. It was pretty cool. I got this ball; pretty fancy. Says it's a game ball and they got a little 'United States Marine Corps: Salute to Service' on it, you know, it's cool.

As the Chiefs players walked down the hill one last time, Marine Corps Veteran Shane Jelsma reflects on his time serving in Afghanistan, saying today was extra special to be honored and appreciated by the Chiefs during another situation over in Afghanistan. 

"It's awesome, we really appreciate it. I think right now, especially this week with everything that's going on. Having something like this is a great distraction and let's us know that we're appreciated. It means a lot," said Jelsma.

And whether they're home with family or deployed overseas, the NFL is always close by; especailly the Chiefs. 

"So it doesn't matter what time of day it is while you're overseas and it still makes you feel at home when you can watch it and watch it live with family members when they're back in the states," said Hartley.

